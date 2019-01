New reassurances on the border backstop are expected to be outlined by the EU Commission today.

It comes ahead of a vote on the Brexit deal tomorrow, which the British Government is expected to lose.

British Prime Minister, Theresa May will also warn her party today that failing to deliver Brexit is now a more likely outcome than the UK leaving the EU without a deal.

Sky’s Enda Brady doesn’t believe fresh reassurances from the EU will change the outcome of the parliamentary vote: