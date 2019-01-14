Funding announced for 21 Men’s Sheds in Donegal

Funding has been announced today for for 21 Men’s Sheds groups across Donegal.

In a statement, Minister Joe Mc Hugh says the growth of Men’s Sheds has been impressive, and they have become a significant asset.

Minister McHugh confirmed today that €31,000 is being shared among 21 men’s sheds groups in Donegal, with each of them receiving €1,518.

The money will go towards tools, equipment, furniture, extension work, first aid and new machinery, among other things.

Minister Mc Hugh says Men’s Sheds provide an invaluable outlet for men and help prevent isolation.

He added they provide vital support and services in local communities, helping with local festivals, projects, Tidy Towns and having a presence in local events.

The successful men’s sheds are in Aranmore, Ardara, Ballybofey & Stranorlar, Ballyshannon, Carndonagh, Castlefinn, Cloughaneely, Donegal Town, Dunfanaghy, Glenties, Gweedore, Killybegs, Kilmacrennan, Letterkenny, Lifford, Meenanery, Mevagh, Moville, Raphoe, Rosbeg and Portnoo, and the Rosses.

The funding was allocated as part of the Community Enhancement Programme funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Further details –

Ardara for machinery

Ballybofey & Stranorlar for tools, laptop and printer

Ballyshannon for a tablesaw, belt and disc sander

Carndonagh for power tools

Castlefinn for a bowls set

Cloughaneely for workshop equipment

Donegal Town for electrical equipment

Dunfanaghy for a roof extension, canopy and tools

Glenties for a laptop, TV and folding tables

Killybegs for new machinery and parts

Kilmacrennan for a heating system

Letterkenny for a wood planer and dust extractor

Lifford for a replacement roof

Meenanery for machinery

Mevagh for workshop equipment

Moville for CCTV

Raphoe for equipment

Rosbeg and Portnoo for electrical tools

Rosses for equipment

Scioból na bFhear (Gweedore) to help fund a new room construction

Seid an Oilean (Aranmore Island) for tools and first aid.