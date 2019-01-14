Funding announced for 21 Men’s Sheds in Donegal

Funding has been announced today for for 21 Men’s Sheds groups across Donegal.
In a statement, Minister Joe Mc Hugh says the growth of Men’s Sheds has been impressive, and they have become a significant asset.
Minister McHugh confirmed today that €31,000 is being shared among 21 men’s sheds groups in Donegal, with each of them receiving €1,518.
The money will go towards tools, equipment, furniture, extension work, first aid and new machinery, among other things.
Minister Mc Hugh says Men’s Sheds provide an invaluable outlet for men and help prevent isolation.
He added they provide vital support and services in local communities, helping with local festivals, projects, Tidy Towns and having a presence in local events.
The successful men’s sheds are in Aranmore, Ardara, Ballybofey & Stranorlar, Ballyshannon, Carndonagh, Castlefinn, Cloughaneely, Donegal Town, Dunfanaghy, Glenties, Gweedore, Killybegs, Kilmacrennan, Letterkenny, Lifford, Meenanery, Mevagh, Moville, Raphoe, Rosbeg and Portnoo, and the Rosses.
The funding was allocated as part of the Community Enhancement Programme funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development.
Further details –
Ardara for machinery
Ballybofey & Stranorlar for tools, laptop and printer
Ballyshannon for a tablesaw, belt and disc sander
Carndonagh for power tools
Castlefinn for a bowls set
Cloughaneely for workshop equipment
Donegal Town for electrical equipment
Dunfanaghy for a roof extension, canopy and tools
Glenties for a laptop, TV and folding tables
Killybegs for new machinery and parts
Kilmacrennan for a heating system
Letterkenny for a wood planer and dust extractor
Lifford for a replacement roof
Meenanery for machinery
Mevagh for workshop equipment
Moville for CCTV
Raphoe for equipment
Rosbeg and Portnoo for electrical tools
Rosses for equipment
Scioból na bFhear (Gweedore) to help fund a new room construction
Seid an Oilean (Aranmore Island) for tools and first aid.