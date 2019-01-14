Four men arrested outside Donegal Town appear in court

Four Eastern Europeans with addresses in South Dublin have appeared at a county Donegal Court charged with having items that could be used in connection with theft or burglary.

Donegal Town District Court was told they were detained by Gardai after they were detected driving and allegedly acting suspiciously at Tullyearl Roundabout Donegal Town on January 6.

29-year-old Marian Bucur with an address at 60 Auburn Drive, Castleknock, Dublin is charged with having a sledgehammer, one nail bar, three pairs of gloves, three beany hats, two walkie talkies, two pencil torches, one piece of rope, a roll of refuse bags, three large screwdrivers, and a socket set with the intention that it be used in the curse of or in connection with the theft/burglary/an offence under Section 6 of Seven of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001 at Donegal Town Garda Station on January 6.

27-year-old George Panait, of the same address is facing an identical charge.

45-year-old Stefan Serbu and 24-year old Lulan Vlad, of the same address, face identical charges.

27-year-old George Panait is facing an additional charge of driving with no insurance at Tullyearl, Donegal Town on January 6.

Detective Garda Mark Deavin and Detective Garda Paul McHugh gave evidence of the arrest charge and caution of the four defendants.

They made no reply to the charges, the court heard.

The first defendant Marian Bucur said he was denying the charge.

At that point Judge Kevin Kilrane asked for more information about the allegations.

After hearing details he said he was not accepting jurisdiction.

All four were remanded in custody to appear at Harristown District Court on January 25 to await DPP directions.