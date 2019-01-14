Forestry sector workers in Donegal expected to earn €378m

Forest Industries Ireland is forecasting major growth in the coming years in Donegal as the supply of raw material increases.

It predicts workers within the sector will earn an estimated €6.4bn of which €378 million will be earned in Donegal.

Currently there are around 545 people working in the forestry sector in the county.

The industry also estimates that an additional 6,000 rural jobs nationally will also be created within that time frame.

Mark McCauley is Director of Forest Industries Ireland: