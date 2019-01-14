Family of missing woman seek meeting with Gardai over search

The family Deirdre Donnelly O’Flaherty, the Strabane based Doctor who went missing a decade ago have raised their concerns about a Garda operation to search for her remains.

The search involving the excavation of land outside Milford last week proved inconclusive after the authorities found nothing that could be linked to the investigation.

Gardaí last week carried out an excavation on land in Milford around 80km from the location of her disappearance in 2009.

In response, the close and extended families of Dr. Donnelly O’Flagerty have requested a meeting with the investigation team to discuss what a number of questions they say relate to “the conduct, conclusions and consequences of the investigation.”

They say the notification that Gardaí were to carry out the search was “entirely unexpected”, especially given the finding by Belfast High Court in 2012 that “Deirdre had gone into the water and drowned”.

They’ve described last week’s search as an “ordeal” and have asked to meet officers involved in the operation.