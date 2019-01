The price of the average three-bed semi in County Donegal is expected to rise by 5% in the next 12 months.

According to a survey carried out by Real Estate Alliance, prices in Donegal remained stable at €95,000 in 2018.

Paul McElhinney of REA McElhinney, Milford says the first-half of the year will be dictated by what happens in the UK.

The average semi-detached house nationally now costs €236,287.