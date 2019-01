Donegal County Council is being urged to explore all options with a view towards purchasing the old hotel site in Milford.

The land, situated in the heart of Milford, has been on the market for some years now with hopes locally that it could be bought and utilised in the town’s best interest.

Cllr Liam Blaney says its important that the local authority consider buying the land as the community are keen to see the area regenerated: