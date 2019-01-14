Concern over escalating dumping issue near local estate

Concern has been raised over what’s been described as an escalating illegal dumping issue in Letterkenny.

A vast amount of discarded waste has been reported at the Windmill View area in Letterkenny in with reports locally that the problem is increasing now on a weekly basis.

Donegal County Council is now being asked to investigate the matter and tasked with a major clean up operation.

Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh says while the situation is regrettable, there’s an onus on the local authority to bring the culprits to justice: