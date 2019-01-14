Calls for Parental Alienation to be recognised as criminal offence

Members of a Donegal-born support group for divorced, separated, and unmarried fathers have written to the Government calling for the recognition of Parental Alienation as a criminal offence in new Domestic Abuse Legislation.

Forever Fathers have said the issue of Parental Alienation has been ignored by the government, politicians, health boards, tusla and the judiciary, despite being recognised by the World Health Organisation as an offence and mental disorder.

Paul Anderson is one of Forever Fathers’ founding members. He says the matter can be seriously damaging for both parent and child: