There are calls for extra resources to allow older people to live independently in their own communities rather than go into a nursing home.

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall says 550 homecare packages announced as part of the HSE’s winter plan are an insult to the 6,000 elderly people waiting on lists.

Deputy Shortall says an average home package costs € 160 euro which is a fraction of the weekly cost of an average nursing home at over € 1,000 euro, or hospital bed at € 6,000 euro.