Ramelton man Barry McNamee is back at the Brandywell for a second spell with Derry City.

The midfielder spent last season at Cork City, and was a near ever-present in their second-place finish in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

McNamee made his breakthrough for Derry in 2011 and went onto make over 150 appearances in his first stint for the Candystrips.

Derry manager Declan Devine says McNamee was one of his top targets for a season that begins at home to UCD in under 4-weeks time…