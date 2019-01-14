Athletic Grounds to host McKenna Cup Final

The Bank Of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup Final has been fixed for the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.

The Orchard County who booked their place in the decider against Tyrone with a one point win over Donegal yesterday won the toss this morning and will have home advantage this Saturday night the 19th January.

The game will throw in at 7.30pm

Tyrone are going for their 7th win in the competition since 2012 while Armagh last won the McKenna Cup in 1994.

Tyrone Manager Mickey Harte is happy that the new faces in his squad have got adequate game time in the pre-season competition…