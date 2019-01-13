USL: Finn Harps Res. beat Letterkenny Rovers while Bonagee close the gap

Finn Harps Reserves picked up a big win in the Ulster Senior League on Sunday when they beat Letterkenny Rovers 4-1.

Rovers went ahead through Kevin McGrath but goals from Gabriel Aduaka, Jamie Browne, Stephen Doherty and Tom Mullan gave Harps the surprise win.

On Saturday night Bonagee United closed the gap on Letterkenny Rovers and Cockhill Celtic at the top of the table with a 6-2 win over Fanad United.

The Bonagee scorers were Darren McFadden (3), Gareth Breslin, Darren McMonagle and Michael Funston while Keelin McElwaine and Caolan Kelly both converted for Fanad.