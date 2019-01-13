FAI Junior Cup Results – Glengad progress to Last 16

Glengad will be the only Donegal side in the Last 16 draw of the FAI Junior Cup after their 4-0 win over Birr Town of Offaly on Sunday.

Conor Barrow (2), John Gerard McLaughlin and James McKinney all scored for Glengad.

Cappry Rovers threw away a 3-1 second half lead against Evergreen FC of Kilkenny in their Last 32 game. Aaron Kelly scored a hat-trick for Cappry and they were 2 up with 30 minutes to play but three late goals from Evergreen knocks Rovers out of the FAI Junior Cup.

Greencastle lost out on penalties against Tipperary side Peake Villa in their Last 32 clash on Sunday. The game finished 1-1 after 90 minutes, with Matty Henry scoring Greencastle’s goal but when it came down to penalties the Munster side won 4-2.