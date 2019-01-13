‘Donegal didn’t use the wind enough in the first half’ – Jamie Brennan

Donegal will now look forward to their opening National Football League game against Clare following their 0-14 v 1-10 loss at the hands of Armagh in the Semi-Final of the BOI Dr. McKenna Cup on Sunday.

A late point from Armagh captain Rory Grugan won it for the Orchard County as they book a final date with Tyrone. Jamie Brennan was named Man of the Match for his performance up front for Donegal.

After the match, Donegal manager Declan Bonner spoke with Tom Comack…

Tom also spoke with Man of the Match Brennan…