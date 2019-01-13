Donegal beaten by one point by Armagh in McKenna Cup Semi-Final

Donegal won’t retain their BOI Dr. McKenna Cup title following their one point loss at the hands of Armagh in Sunday’s semi-final.

0-14 v 1-10 was the final score thanks to a late Rory Grugan point for Armagh. Jason McGee scored the only goal of the game for Donegal in the first half. The point scorers for Donegal were Jamie Brennan (4), Ciaran Thompson (2), Michael Langan (2), Jason McGee (1) and Caolan McGonagle (1).

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh spoke after the full-time whistle in Healy Park…

Armagh will move on to face Tyrone in the final on Saturday next.