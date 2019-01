Ulster had a hard-fought 26-22 win over Racing 92 at the Kingspan Stadium on Saturday afternoon in the Champions Cup as they look to secure their place in the Quarter-Finals.

Alex McDonald was there for Highland Radio Sport…

Man of the Match Jacob Stockdale spoke with BT Sport after the win…

Today’s Local Rugby Results:

Rugby Championship 1

Coleraine 12 v 12 Cooke

Rugby Championship 3

Newry 39 v 0 Strabane

Rugby Regional West

Strabane 0 v 43 Inishowen