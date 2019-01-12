AudioSport Glentoran beat Institute 2-0 at the Brandywell – FT Report & Reaction By News Highland - January 12, 2019 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Glentoran were 2-0 winners over Institute today in their NIFL Premiership game at the Brandywell Stadium. Eamonn McLaughlin was there for Highland Radio Sport… http://www.highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/120119-Institute.mp3 After the match, Eamon spoke with Glentoran manager Gary Smyth… http://www.highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Gary-Smyth-Glentoran.mp3