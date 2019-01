The ‘Game for Owen’ Benefit Match takes place this evening at Pearse Memorial Park, Ardara where Ulster Champions Donegal will take on Ulster Club Champions Gaoth Dobhair at 6pm.

There will be a dance after the match in The Nesbitt Arms Hotel with all funds going towards helping Owen McConnell. McConnell, who lives in the United States, was diagnosed with lung and bone cancer last October.

One of the match organisers Jimmy Brennan spoke with Tom Comack about the evening ahead…