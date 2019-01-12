GAA Preview: Tyrone & Derry face off for BOI McKenna Cup Final place

Tyrone are looking to get the Bank of Ireland Dr. McKenna Cup bank in their hands after losing it to Donegal last year and they will face Derry in tomorrow’s semi-final.

They held the Cup from 2012 until 2017 but Donegal overcame them last year by four points to break the six year winning streak.

Derry are looking for their first McKenna Cup title since 2011. They were bested by Tyrone earlier in this year’s competition on a scoreline of 0-20 v 0-11 so they will look to avenge that loss as well as book their place in the final.

Former Tyrone All-Star defender John Lynch gave his thoughts on tomorrow’s game to Tom Comack…

Tom also spoke with Sports Editor of the Co. Derry Post Michael McMullan for all the latest from the Derry camp ahead of tomorrow’s game…