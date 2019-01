Donegal will continue their attempt to retain the Bank of Ireland Dr. McKenna Cup title on Sunday when they face off against Armagh in the semi-final.

It is a repeat of last year’s semi-final, which Donegal won by 7 points, 0-20 v 1-10. So far in this year’s competition Donegal have overcome Queen’s, Down and Cavan while Armagh beat Monaghan, Antrim and St. Mary’s.

Donegal manager Declan Bonner spoke with Tom Comack ahead of tomorrow’s game…