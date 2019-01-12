Fall in numbers signing on Live Register in Co. Donegal in December

There was a fall of just over 14% in the numbers signing on the Live Register in Donegal last month, with 10,540 people on the register, down 1,769 on the end of December 2017.

The biggest percentage decreases were registered at offices in Dungloe and Inishowen.

There were 1,015 people on the register in Dungloe last month, a fall of just over 18%, while the fall in Inishowen was just under 18% with 1,818 people signing on there.

Dunfanaghy saw 741 people on the register, down just over 16%, while a fall of just under 14% was recorded in Killybegs, where there were 570 people signing on.

The Ballybofey office had 1,479 people signing on, a fall of just over 13%, while there were 3,238 on the register in Letterkenny, down just under 13%.

The office in Donegal Town saw 700 people signing on, a fall of just below 11%, while a drop of just over 10% was recorded in Ballyshannon, with 979 people on the register.