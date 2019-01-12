Donegal Players sweep up at Gaelic Life Ulster All-Star Awards

The Gaelic Life Ulster All-Star Awards took place last night and it turned out to be a great one for Donegal clubs and players.

14 Awards and All-Stars were won in total by Donegal players and clubs between Player of the Year and Club of the Year accolades.

Donegal and Ulster Senior Champions Gaoth Dobhair won three individual awards as well as getting four players named on the All-Star team.

Kevin Cassidy was named Footballer of the Year, Mervyn O’Donnell was awarded the Football Manager of the Year and Ódhrán McFadden-Ferry was Young Footballer of the Year.

Cassidy and McFadden-Ferry both featured on the Gaelic Life All-Star Team along with another two Gaoth Dobhair men in Ódhrán MacNiallais and Daire Ó Baoill.

Red Hughs, the Donegal and Ulster Junior Champions, had one individual award as well as two players named on the Gaelic Life All-Star team.

Seosamh McKelvey won the Football Manager of the Year Merit Award while Calvin Bradley and Stephen McMenamin were both named on the All-Star team.

It was also a great night night for the Glenfin club. They won the Club of the Year merit award along with Crosserlough of Cavan while three of the Glenfin Ladies’ players were named on the Ladies All-Star team.

Yvonne Bonner, Katy Herron and Anna Marie McGlynn all got the nod to feature on the Gaelic Life Ladies All-Star team for 2018.