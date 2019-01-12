Calls for greater LIS funding as application deadline approaches

Donegal County Council is urging people who wish to have private roads repaired under the Local Improvement Scheme to submit applications to the council by February 15th.

Application forms are now available for 2019, with the council saying it anticipates the government will make money available to continue the scheme.

Last year, the LIS was restored after a number of years, but there was criticism of the government when the amount allocated to the county came nowhere near meeting the demand.

Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says funding must be substantially increased this year: