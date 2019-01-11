Woman who died in single vehicle crash in Dungloe named

The woman who died in a single vehicle crash in Dungloe has been named locally as Dawn Croke.

Ms. Croke, who was in her thirties, was killed after being hit by a car while walking along the Chapel Road at around 6.30 last night.

Her body has been removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post mortem will take place later today.

A six year old girl who was also injured in the crash is in a serious condition in hospital.

Gardai are due to inspect the scene of the crash later today and they’re appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Tributes are being paid to Ms. Croke, a teacher a former contestant in the Mary from Dungloe Festival.

Festival Director Joe O’Donnell said:

I would like to offer my sincere condolences to the family of the late Dawn Croke who sadly passed away today. Dawn was the Dungloe Mary in 2008 my thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this difficult time.

We are asking committee members and Mary’s past and present to join us for a guard of honour at Dawn’s funeral.