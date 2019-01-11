Rosses Community School mourns “a colleague and friend”

The woman who died in a single vehicle crash in Co. Donegal last night has been named locally as Dawn Croke.

Ms Croke, who was in her thirties, died after she was hit by a car while walking along the Chapel Road in Dungloe at around 6:30pm.

A 6 year old girl who was also involved in the incident remains in a serious condition in hospital this afternoon.

The mother of two was a PE and resource teacher at Rosses Community School, which remained closed today as staff and students mourned a popular colleague and teacher.

The school will also remain closed on Monday for her funeral.

Just last month, she led a class from the school on a visit to Dail Eireann, where they were received by local TD and Leas Cheann Comhairle Pat the Cope Gallagher, who also paid tribute to her today.

Statements –

Our school community wish to offer our sincerest condolences on the tragic death of our colleague and friend, Ms Dawn Croke. We offer our condolences to her father and staff member Tony Croke, his wife Anne, our student Emily, past pupils Aaron, Ethan and Adam, her partner Patrick, and her sons Jason and Calum on the sad passing of our wonderful teacher and friend Ms Dawn Croke.

Our school wish to send our love and support to the family, school and local community at this sad time. We, the school community, remember with love and fondness our colleague Dawn. We pray for the family and friends at this sad time. Funeral arrangements and other arrangements will be posted at a later date.

May she rest in peace.

Leas Cheann Comhairle and local T.D. Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher expresses his profound sympathy on the tragic death of local teacher Dawn Croke following heart breaking accident in Dungloe.

Dawn Croke was an exceptionally gifted individual with a massive personality and warmth that radiated from her on each occasion you met her. I knew Dawn well, she is a member of a well-known and much respected Dungloe family, just last month in December she visited me in Dáil Eireann with a class from Rosses Community School, she later brought the class to meet Brother Kevin Crowley and visit the homeless centre in Dublin to present a cheque of €1,000, which she and the class had successfully raised for the charity. I have spoken earlier today to Brother Kevin to convey news of the tragedy; he recalled her visit and was greatly saddened by the tragic news.

Dawn worked in the Rosses Community School, like her father before her who taught in the same school for many years. She was employed as a PE and Recourse teacher within the school. She was dearly loved by her students and her work colleagues all of whom are devastated at the news of her untimely death.

I wish to express my deepest sympathies and my profound personal sadness to her parents, her sons, her siblings, to her work colleagues in the Rosses Community School and her wider circle of family and friends.

There is a deep sense of shock and disbelief within our community that such a freak and tragic accident occurred, and the cloud of sadness is even greater when it has taken the life of one that had contributed so much to our community and that was so widely loved and respected by all those who knew her and worked with her. Our thoughts and prayers are with those that are grieving from this tragic accident concluded Pat the Cope.

Ar dheis lamh Dé go raibh sí.