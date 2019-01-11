Richard Burke remanded in custody to appear before Letterkenny Court

Richard Burke, the man charged with the murder of Jasmine McMonagle, appeared back in court in Roscommon on Friday were he was remanded in custody.

27 year old Burke, with an address at Forest Park, Killygordon first appeared at a special sitting of Sligo District Court on Saturday last charged with the murder of the mother of two.

28 year old Jasmine McMonagle’s body was found at her home in Forest Park, Killygordon in the early hours of Friday the 4th of January.

He made a brief appearance before Harristown Court on Friday where he was remanded in custody to appear before Letterkenny District Court on January the 21st via video link