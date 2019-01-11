Milford search operation ends with nothing found

The latest excavation and ground search for a woman reported missing in Moville 10 years ago today has ended without success.

The operation by gardai investigating the disappearance of Strabane Doctor Deirdre O’Flaherty was begun at the start of this week after gardai said they received information about the possible location of human remains.

However, in a statement this afternoon, gardaí confirm they have completed their search operation at the site in the Milford Garda District.

Gardai say unfortunately nothing that furthers the search for Deirdre was located during the search. They add the site is on private property, and remains closed to the public.

The statement acknowledges that today, is also the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of Deirdre and requests that the privacy of her family is respected.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for anyone who may have information in relation to Deirdre’s disappearance to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 0749320540 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111