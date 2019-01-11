McKernan and Brennan return for Tyrone

Tyrone have named their starting side for Sunday’s Dr McKenna Cup semi final against Derry at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.

There is eight changes from the side which defeated Fermanagh last Wednesday night in Omagh.

University Ulster players Michael McKernan, Lee Brennan and Frank Burns are back with the Tyrone squad.

McKernan and Brennan will line out from the whistle for their first starts of the year in a Red Hand shirt.

1 B Gallen

2 A McCrory

3 HP McGeary

4 M McKernan

5 B McDonnell

6 R Brennan

7 M Cassidy

8 D McClure

9 B Kennedy

10 C McCann

11 K Coney

12 C McShane

13 L Brennan

14 R O’Neill

15 R Sludden

16 N Morgan

17 F Burns

18 D Canavan

19 R Gray

20 C Grugan

21 P Harte

22 C McLaughlin

23 L Rafferty

24 N Sludden