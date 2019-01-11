McKernan and Brennan return for Tyrone

Tyrone have named their starting side for Sunday’s Dr McKenna Cup semi final against Derry at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.
There is eight changes from the side which defeated Fermanagh last Wednesday night in Omagh.
University Ulster players Michael McKernan, Lee Brennan and Frank Burns are back with the Tyrone squad.
McKernan and Brennan will line out from the whistle for their first starts of the year in a Red Hand shirt.
1 B Gallen
2 A McCrory
3 HP McGeary
4 M McKernan
5 B McDonnell
6 R Brennan
7 M Cassidy
8 D McClure
9 B Kennedy
10 C McCann
11 K Coney
12 C McShane
13 L Brennan
14 R O’Neill
15 R Sludden
16 N Morgan
17 F Burns
18 D Canavan
19 R Gray
20 C Grugan
21 P Harte
22 C McLaughlin
23 L Rafferty
24 N Sludden