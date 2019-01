The man charged with the murder of Jasmine McMonagle is due to appear back in court today.

27 year old Richard Burke with an address at Forest Park, Killygordon appeared at a special sitting of Sligo District Court on Saturday last charged with the mother of two’s murder.

28 year old Jasmine McMonagle’s body was found at her home in Forest Park, Killygordon in the early hours of Friday morning last.

Burke will appear in Harristown Court today.