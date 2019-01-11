LUH under pressure as a result of “flu like symptoms”

The Saolta hospital group says the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital is extremely busy approaching the weekend.

In a statement, management say there’s been a significant increase in the numbers of patients presenting with respiratory and flu like illness.

Patients with flu require isolation to prevent the spread of infection, and management say this is a significant challenge.

In a statement this afternoon, the hospital says action is being taken to alleviate the waiting times for patients, including additional reviews and early discharges.

Management at the hospital are urging people to only attend the Emergency Department only in the case of real emergencies and they should contact their GP or GP Out-of-Hours service in the first instance.

Statement in full –

11 January 2019

We also wish to thank our staff who are working extremely hard during this busy and difficult time.