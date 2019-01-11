Latest Strokestown related arrest follows Donegal search

A man in his 50s has been arrested this morning following a search in County Donegal.

He’s being held at Castlereagh Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

Gardai have confirmed the arrest is linked to an incident at a repossessed house in Co Roscommon last month.

A number of security personnel were assaulted in Falsk, Strokestown on December 16th last year.

They had been guarding a house where an eviction had taken place earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, another man who was arrested yesterday in County Mayo in relation to the same incident appeared in court today.

The man was brought before a special sitting of Castlerea District Court this morning, where he was remanded in custody to appear at Harristown District Court on this day week.

