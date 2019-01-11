Housing Minister to open new housing schemes in Donegal today

Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy is in Donegal today to officially open four new social housing schemes and turn the sod on two new social housing developments.

The developments represent an overall investment of almost €23m in Social Housing provision in Donegal under the Rebuilding Ireland Programme.

New social housing schemes will be opened in Stranorlar, Newtowncunningham, Manorcunningham and Crievesmith Letterkenny and the sods will be turned at sites in Donegal Town and Long Lane Letterkenny.

Tenants have moved into their new homes in Stranorlar and Newtowncunningham which are now home to 100 people while offers have been made in the last week for the new houses in Manorcunningham and Letterkenny.

The Councils Turnkey Acquisition programme is anticipated to deliver 300 to 400 social housing units in towns and villages across Donegal over the next few years.

Alongside the Housing Construction Programme the Council has purchased 208 properties under the Single House Acquisition Programme since 2015 representing an investment of over €25 million with more acquisitions expected in the coming year.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Seamus O’Domhnaill says today will an opportunity to highlight the need for more investment in Donegal: