Garda Forensics due to scene of fatal road traffic incident

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are due to the scene of last night’s fatal road traffic incident in West Donegal.

A woman died in the single vehicle collision which happened at Chapel Road in Dungloe at 6.30pm yesterday evening.

The woman, who was in her thirties, was fatally injured when she was struck by a car. A 6 year old girl was also injured and was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

The driver of the car was not injured.

The area is sealed off to facilitate an examination of the scene which is due to be carried out today.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses.