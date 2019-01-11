Donegal taxi drivers to get suicide prevention training

A new initiative which enables taxi drivers to be more aware of potential suicide is to be rolled out in Donegal.

Taxi Watch, an innovative scheme offers taxi drivers basic training and support to equip them with how best to assist someone who may be in distress of feeling suicidal.

Donegal taxi and hackney drivers are being invited to attend an information day on Monday January 21st at Century Cinemas, Letterkenny between 11:30am – 1pm.

Fiona O’Shea, Manager at Local Link Donegal says, given the success of the programme in Derry and Kilkenny she says it has the potential to become a frontline service: