Small businesses in Donegal are being invited to apply for funding to help them trade online.

Communications MInister Richard Bruton has confirmed a national funding package which will provide a further 1,000 small businesses with funding and 2,000 with training to develop their online capabilities.

The Trading Online Voucher Scheme is coordinated through Local Enterprise Offices.

Donegal Head of Enterprise Michael Tunney says the scheme has been a success in the county: