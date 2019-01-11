Cross border students get reassurance from Education Minister

The Education Minister has confirmed that supports for higher education students planning to study in the UK and for UK nationals wishing to attend colleges in Ireland are to continue.

Concern had been raised that Brexit could affect this going forward.

However, eligible Irish and EU nationals wishing to enrol on approved courses in the UK for the 2019/20 academic year will still be able to avail of SUSI grants.

UK students meanwhile who enrol for eligible courses for the current academic year can avail of the Department’s Free Fees and Student Grant Schemes.

Minister Joe McHugh says this reassurance will be of particular importance to students living in border counties: