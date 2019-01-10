Urgent call on Minister to restore DEIS status to Donegal schools

There’s an urgent call on the Education Minister to restore DEIS status to the Donegal schools who lost on the grant in recent years.

A review is currently on-going in relation to the DEIS system itself and the schools who used to avail of the funding but subsequently missed out.

Local Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says it’s imperative Minister Joe McHugh prioritises schools in the county.

He claims that by not providing this much needed grant to the schools in question, its forcing those affected into even more poverty: