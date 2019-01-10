Penalties to be used in Dr McKenna Cup Semi Finals

The Ulster Council have confirmed penalty kicks will be used in this weekend’s Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup semi finals if required.

Should a game be level at the end of normal time, extra time will be used with two peroids of ten minutes each way.

If the game is still level after extra time, penalties will then be used to decide the winner.

The Leinster and Connacht councils will not use extra time in their games but go straight to penalties.

Donegal will play Armagh and Tyrone face Derry in the northern pre-season competition this Sunday.