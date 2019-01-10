Number of cattle thefts in Donegal bucks national trend

The number of cattle thefts in Donegal last year has bucked the national trend.

The Irish Farmers Journal say the trend in border counties over the last number of years has shown a decrease from the traditionally higher levels.

There was 1 theft reported in Donegal last year and 15 in Louth, there were no thefts in the rest of the border counties.

Meanwhile, latest figures from the Department of Agriculture show that nationally almost 140 cattle were reported stolen in 2018 with Laois recording the highest number of cattle stolen last year.

Amy Forde is Deputy News Editor with the Irish Farmers Journal: