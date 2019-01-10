‘Mixed messages’ surrounding reopening of short stay ward

There are calls on the Government to provide urgent clarity over the funding for the reopening of the Short Stay Ward at Letterkenny University Hospital.

It was announced in November last that 10 beds in the ward would be reopened this month as part of a funding allocation from Saolta’s winter planning process.

Management at the hospital have too, claimed that funding is not the primary issue in the reopening of the ward but rather the retention of staff.

Senator Padraig MacLochlainn says urgent confirmation is needed on whether the full €1.8 million has been sanctioned and that the 20 bed Short Stay Ward will reopen as soon as possible.

He says there are a lot of mixed messages surrounding the reopening of the ward and has asked the Minister to state his position on it: