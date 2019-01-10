Fund established for Jasmine McMonagle’s two children

A fund has been established for Jasmine McMonagle’s two children.

It’s almost a week on since the 28 year old was found dead at her home in Killygordon.

27 year old Richard Burke of Forest Park in Killygordon is due in court again tomorrow charged with her murder.

Jasmine leaves behind two young daughters with close friends appealing to people to donate on a recent gofundme page to help ease any financial pressure that may face the family.

Speaking on today’s Nine Til Noon Show, Edel, a friend of Jamine’s says people have been very generous already:

You can donate by clicking on the link below:

https://www.gofundme.com/wq4daa-support-for-jasmine-mcmonagle039s-family