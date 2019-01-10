Disgust at vast illegal dumping close to Derry/ Donegal border

A Derry Cllr has hit out at those behind vast illegal dumping close to the Derry/ Donegal border.

Household appliances, furniture and other materials were discovered on the outskirts of Creggan in recent days with the local authority now tasked to carry out a major clean-up operation.

It’s thought locally that due to the large quantity of discarded items, a van had to be used to transport them.

Anyone with information about the illegal dumping is being urged to come forward.

Cllr Kevin Campbell has described it as mindless act, particularly as a recycling centre is close by: