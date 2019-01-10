Derry woman charged with aiding and abetting arson at Lenamore Stables

A mother-of-two from Derry has been charged with aiding and abetting arson at Lenamore Stables in Muff.

€250,000 worth of damage was caused to the stables as a result of the fire in November of last year.

31 year old Julie McCartney of Ashmore House, Edenmore Court, Derry but currently in custody, was brought before this morning’s sitting of Buncrana District Court where new charges were brought against her on which the State wishes to send her forward for trial in the Circuit Court, following the completion and service of a book of evidence.

Inspector Denis Joyce made an application to withdraw three charges, two burglary and one criminal damage, previously brought against the defendant who has been in custody for nine weeks.

Garda Patrick Cunningham gave evidence of charging McCartney with the new offenses at this morning’s court.

Her reply to each charge after caution was ‘no comment’, Judge Paul Kelly heard.

The first of the new charges brought against McCartney is handling stolen property at Sea Breeze Apts, Shroove, Greencastle, on November 4 and 5, 2018.

The stolen property she was found to be in possession of was four horse bridles, 13 harnesses, ten reins and one horse saddle.

McCartney has also been charged with aiding and abetting arson at Lenamore Stables, Derryvane, Muff on November 4 causing damage to the value of €250,000, including a Scania Lorry, two pedigree horses, adjoining stables and contents.

Inspector Joyce made an application to remand the defendant in custody with consent to bail on the same conditions set out in Cloverhill High Court on December 4, 2018 which included a €20,000 cash bail.

Applying for bail, Solicitor, Mr Ray Lannon told the court that his client was a mother of two children with special needs whom she hadn’t seen in nine weeks and had no previous convictions.

Judge Kelly noted that bail had previously been refused on the basis of possible intimidation of witnesses and flight risk as the defendant is not resident in the State.

Mr Lannon told the court that his client had an address with a friend in Castlederg, Co Tyrone where she could stay and therefore would not be near any witnesses.

The solicitor also said there would be no flight risk as his client wished to meet the case and protest her innocence.

According to the Inishowen Independent Judge Kelly remanded McCartney in custody, with consent to bail on the High Court conditions, to appear before Letterkenny District Court by video link on Monday, January 14.