Amy Boyle Carr named in squad to travel to Italy

Republic of Ireland Women’s Under 19 Head Coach Dave Connell has named a 20-player squad for a double-header against Italy next week.

Donegal girl Amy Boyle Carr has been included among the midfielders for the games in Rome next Thursday 17th and Saturday 19th January.

“We’re really looking forward to testing ourselves against Italy and it should provide a valuable test with the qualifiers coming up in April,” said WU19 Head Coach Connell.

“We’re delighted to welcome Kelly Brady to the squad, her first call-up in international football, and the two friendlies will give me a great opportunity to use the full squad.

“It’s important every player is working towards their very best with the Elite Round coming up in April. We’ve got fantastic competition for places with so many players playing so well across the Women’s National League.

“These two games will give the players a real opportunity to cement their place in that Elite Round squad as we look forward to having a successful 2019.”

Republic of Ireland WU19 Squad

Goalkeepers: Erica Turner (DLR Waves), Rachael Kelly (Shelbourne)

Defenders: Sadhbh Doyle (Galway Women’s), Roisin McGovern (DLR Waves), Rachel Baynes (Galway Women’s), Doireann Fahey (Wexford Youths), Aoife Slattery (Wexford Youths), Leah Brady (Galway Women’s), Katie Burdis (DLR Waves)

Midfielders: Lucia Lobato (Galway Women’s), Megan Mackey (Brighton & Hove Albion), Chloe Singleton (Galway Women’s), Aoife Thompson (Galway Women’s), Amy Boyle-Carr (Sion Swifts), Sinead Donavan (Galway Women’s)

Forwards: Ciara Fowler (unattached), Alannah McEvoy (Shelbourne), Carla McManus (Kilkenny United), Keelin McEntee (DLR Waves), Kelly Brady (World Class)

Fixtures – International Friendlies

17/01: Italy v Republic of Ireland, Olympic Center Giulio Onesti, Rome, 1.30pm (2.30pm local time)

19/01: Italy v Republic of Ireland, Olympic Center Giulio Onesti, Rome, 10am (11am local time)