All-Ireland education cooperation ‘more important than ever’

All-Ireland education co-oAll-Ireland education co-operation is more important than ever peration is more important than ever with Brexit on the horizon.

That’s according to Foyle MP, Elisha McCallion who led a Sinn Fein delegation to meet with LYIT’s President, Paul Hannigan to discuss educational links between Donegal and Derry.

The delegation which included, MLA Karen Mullan, MLA Raymond McCartney and Donegal County Councillors Albert Doherty and Gerry McMonagle discussed the ongoing progress in building upon the Memorandum of Understanding set up between between LYIT, the North West Regional College and Ulster University.

Foyle MP Elisha McCallion says while she is confident that funding will remain in place post-Brexit clarity is needed from the Governments on both sides of the border: