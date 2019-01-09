Tyrone and Derry to meet in McKenna Cup Semi Final

Tyrone booked their place in the last-4 of the Dr McKenna Cup with a 10-points to 4 win over Fermanagh at Healy Park in Omagh on Wednesday evening.

It was a dull first half as the sides were level 2 points apiece at the break.

With a 100% record in their three games, Mickey Harte’s side topped Section C.

Tyrone will face the best runners-up Derry in Sunday’s semi final at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.

Derry beat University Ulster 1-20 to 0-7 to set up another meeting with their neighbours.

Tyrone won their opening group game before Christmas 0-20 to 0-11.

Mickey Harte said they had to work hard to break down Fermanagh…