Two Donegal men appear in court over Sydney murder

Two Donegal men have been remanded in custody after appearing in court in Sydney, Australia charged with murder.

24 year old Christopher McLaughlin from Malin and 21 year old Nathan Kelly from Glengad appeared via video-link in relation to the death of a 66 year old man.

The pair had previously been charged with grievous bodily harm following an incident in the Summer Hill area of the city on December 29th.

Police upgraded the charge to murder after the man died in hospital on Monday.

Crime Reporter with the Sydney Morning Herald, Sally Rawsthorne has the details of the court appearance: