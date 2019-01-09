Today marks two years since the collapse of Stormont

Two years after the collapse of power sharing at Stormont there have been renewed calls for the Northern secretary to put pressure on local parties to form an executive.

On this day in 2017 the late Martin McGuinness resigned as deputy first minister in the fallout of a green-energy scandal.

Since then, Sinn Fein and the DUP have failed to agree terms to form a new government.

Pressure is mounting on the North’s health and education sectors, and major decisions can’t be taken on things like infrastructure projects.

Former Secretary of State, Peter Hain, says people have all but lost confidence………..