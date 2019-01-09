Sigerson Cup Launch: Donegal’s Eoghan Ban Gallagher

Donegal footballer Eoghan Ban Gallagher says he’s looking forward to the University of Ulster’s Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup campaign.

The Jordanstown based outfit are away to IT Tralee in the first round next week.

Gallagher has been speaking to Oisin Langan about the upcoming campaign with his college and how he plans to build on a great season for him last year…