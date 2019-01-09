Sigerson Cup Launch: Donegal’s Eoghan Ban Gallagher

Eoghan Bán Gallagher of University of Ulster and Donegal in attendance at the launch of Electric Ireland’s Sigerson, Fitzgibbon and Higher Education Championships announcement at Clanna Gael GAA Club in Dublin.  Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Donegal footballer Eoghan Ban Gallagher says he’s looking forward to the University of Ulster’s Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup campaign.

The Jordanstown based outfit are away to IT Tralee in the first round next week.

As part of its First Class Rivals campaign Electric Ireland has announced that Ireland’s leading energy provider will live stream eight key Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cup games on its YouTube channel and GAA Now, bringing fans closer to the action than ever before.

Gallagher has been speaking to Oisin Langan about the upcoming campaign with his college and how he plans to build on a great season for him last year…

